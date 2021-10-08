Miami Dolphins busy week is far from over with two days left
The Miami Dolphins have had an extremely busy week and it is far from over, even with only two days left in the week. Then there are the Buccaneers on Sunday.
How busy has this week been? Well, we have seen roster movements, we have seen IR movements, we have had episodes of “taken out of context”, injuries, signings, but fear not, Deshaun Watson is still on the Texans roster. Regardless, here is look back at the busy week that was in case you missed any of it!
Jakeem Grant – Grant was traded to Chicago for 2023 sixth round pick and immediately the fan base began cheering on social media only to criticize Chris Grier for the compensation and the contract he restructured earlier. Shortly thereafter, the Patriots traded pro bowl corner Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers, for a 2023 sixth round pick and just like that, everyone cheered Grier and then criticized him for not trading a 6th for Gilmore. Reinforcement why most stay off social media.
Will Fuller – Fuller broke a finger on Sunday against the Colts and is now on IR. He missed the first two games of the season. One on suspension and another for personal reasons. He has been paid almost $10 million this year.
Austin Reiter – With Michael Dieter injured, the Dolphins signed Reiter off the Saints practice squad. Reiter was the starting center on the Chiefs Super Bowl winning championship team.
DeVante Parker – expected to have a big role on Sunday, Parker tweaked his hamstring and is now questionable and could be a game time decision. He would be the third WR to vacate the roster this week alone. Isaiah Ford off the PS anyone? Of course he will be activated.
Jacoby Brissett – Brissett told the media they were going to win in Tampa Bay this weekend. Social media blew up over the bulletin board material when in fact, he said they were not going to Tampa Bay to watch Tom Brady play but were going (to Tampa) to (try) and win. Again, why you stay off social media.
Austin Jackson – It was reported that Jackson is on his second notebook already detailing ways he can get better. He then followed up with a remark that he can play every position on the offensive line. He currently grades as one of the worst tackles in the NFL. Hopefully, he is reading those books.
Brian Flores – Pressed about his two OC approach and the play calling, Flores not only said he wasn’t changing it, he said he likes the current system. That raised some eyebrows.
Raekwon Davis – Davis has been removed from the IR list but it is unclear if he will be active or not on Sunday. Miami could use his run stopping ability.