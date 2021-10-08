NFL Week 5 Power Rankings, how far did Miami Dolphins fall after 3rd straight loss?
The long awaited Tom Brady return to New England was finally played out and like many expected, Brady beat his former team. Other big games this past week were Kyler Murray and the Cardinals statement win over the Rams, the Seahawks avoiding a 3rd straight loss, and the Browns tight win over the Vikings.
We are starting to find out more and more about each team this year. But it is still too early to predict who will make the playoffs and who will miss it. With that being said, let’s take a look to see where teams stand at going into Week 5.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals put the rest of the league on notice in their statement win over the Rams. It was a huge upset win that not many people saw coming. It was an offensive explosion as the run game produced 216 yards. The defense also surprised people once again, giving Stafford problems all day long and even came up with an interception. The Cardinals earn the number one spot after their amazing performance against the Rams.
Tom Brady finally played in New England for the first time since leaving the Patriots after the 2019 season. It was a slow start for Brady and the offense, as they were even losing at halftime. They were toe to toe with the Patriots all throughout the game but the Buccaneers offense got it going just in time to help get the win. The Buccaneers get a nice bounce back win after their first loss to the Rams last week.
Even when Aaron Rodgers is not lights out, the Packers still find a way to come up with a comfortable win. Rodgers still came up with 2 touchdowns despite being just 20/36 on the day. The Packers run game was led by AJ Dillon, who split carries with starter Aaron Jones. It was also a very good day for Randall Cobb who connected with Rodgers on both of his touchdown passes. As for the defense, they continue to get better as they has 2 sacks and an interception on Ben Roethlisberger. The Packers keep it going.
The Bills absolutely ripped the Texans apart on Sunday, shutting them out 40-0. They continued to dominate on both sides of the ball. The defense is starting to look like how its supposed to, and arguably even better than the 2019 defense. The offense has found themselves as well. Josh Allen is back at it and looks like how he played in 2020, and the biggest difference so far this year is the run game production from Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. The Bills are arguably looking like the best team in the AFC right now.
After a huge statement win over the Buccaneers last week, the Rams spent the whole week being talked about if they are the Super Bowl favorites or not. Then comes Sunday and they have major upset loss to the Cardinals at home. For the first time all season, Matthew Stafford didn’t look amazing. It was also really the first time that the Rams defense could not find an answer to slow down the opposing team. It was a disappointing loss for the Rams, but they look to prove they are the real deal in a big test against the Seahawks.