Miami Dolphins will need to game-plan for these three Bucs on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the defending Super Bowl champs and perennial Dolphin headache Tom Brady this coming Sunday. It’s going to be a tough, uphill battle for this team especially considering that they are also trying to shake off a 3 game losing streak against a good Tampa Bay team that can score points like it’s their job.
Both Miami’s offense and defense have looked like they are slowly following apart over the last few weeks. The offense can’t get anything going either in the running game or the passing game. The defense, because the offense can’t keep the ball, are getting tired quickly which is causing them to falter, especially down the stretch. Is this the best game to right the ship? I don’t think so, but you never know, especially since Miami kind of needs this game.
While this isn’t a divisional game, this game holds a lot of weight to it. A 1-4 start is almost an insurmountable deficit to make up if this team wants to get to the playoffs. Miami may need a miracle to win this one, but that miracle will keep Miami’s playoff hopes alive.
There are a tone of ways that this Buccaneers team can beat the Dolphins on Sunday, but here are the three most important players that Miami will need to gameplan against in order to give themselves the best possible opportunities for success. Spoiler alert, on of them is completely and totally predictable.