Miami Dolphins can’t afford Jaylen Waddle in return game, not now
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has said that he has no problems putting Jaylen Waddle on special teams to return punts and kicks. He should have an issue.
Waddle showed he can be electric at Alabama and so far his NFL career has been trending in the right direction despite the horrible play calling to get him the ball in bad situations. Now, he looks to replace Jakeem Grant in the return game but today, at least, that would be a potentially monumental mistake.
Flores likes his quickness and speed but the truth is, he is without DeVante Parker. He is without Jakeem Grant. He is without Will Fuller. And he is one play away from losing Preston Williams to a hangnail. Add the injury history to Albert Wilson and Miami could be down to Waddle, Mack Hollins, and Isaiah Ford by the 2nd half.
Using Waddle on special teams may give the Dolphins a burst and a few more yards on the returns but this is where Noah Igbinoghene should be giving Miami back some of the money that he has been given and hardly earned.
Igbinoghene may not be as electric as Waddle and he may not be as fast but sadly, he is a little more expendable to exposure. No one wants to see injuries but they happen and they tend to happen on special teams more than other plays. That is not to say an injury won’t happen during the course of the game in regular offense and defense but Miami can’t afford to expose the one player who could now be their top receiver.