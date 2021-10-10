Miami Dolphins: Extend these two ’22 FAs and forget the rest
The Miami Dolphins are entering their fifth game of the season and have lost three in a row they can turn it around, maybe, but these two are anchors.
In Miami, Chris Grier is playing a financial game with a few of his players and frankly, he needs to stop and just open the check book. And he should do it now rather than later.
Grier gave big and questionable contracts to Jakeem Grant, Will Fuller, and Kyle Van Noy. He was part of the big extension for DeVante Parker and while he was smart to lock up Jerome Baker and Jason Sanders, there are other players that need to be addressed.
There is no question that Mike Gesicki should be getting his new contract. He is reliable and more importantly, he is on the field. Unlike Parker, Fuller, and a few others, Gesicki has stayed relatively healthy. Last year he was sidelined with a broken shoulder but outside of that, he is far from brittle like Fuller and Parker.
Gesicki is going to get a big pay raise either from the Dolphins or in free agency. It would be a mistake to let Gesicki leave because he is one of only a handful on the entire team that shows up actually ready to play. He may not be a good blocker but he isn’t and never was, supposed to be.
Emmanuel Ogbah is banking on himself this year. He could he have held out of camp but opted not make make waves. He is already trending to be a top five defensive end in the league this year and is in the top five in QB pressures through four games.
Ogbah has been very good for the Dolphins but instead, he has quietly watched Xavien Howard get babied and pampered with a restructured deal and watched Miami invest long term in a kicker while throwing money at those mentioned above. Miami should get him under contract because if I were Ogbah, I wouldn’t go to the table after the season. I would test the market first.
As for the rest of the team? Miami has a lot of impending free agents but there are no one outside of the two above that should be talking with the Dolphins about extensions.
In fact, the Dolphins should be looking to replace 98% of them in free agency as they are currently looking to have over $80 million in cap space next season. There are 23 players that will be free agents of some kind next season. 17 of those are unrestricted including Ogbah and Gesicki.
Mack Hollins should be resigned but he needs to get on the field and show he can play at this level. He can but for whatever reason, the coaches are not giving him his shot. Elandon Roberts is a cheap and quality depth player that should be brought back but in reality, players like Will Fuller, Jacoby Brissett, and even Malcolm Brown should be one and done players in Miami.