Miami Dolphins lose by a wide margin again dropping to 1-4
The only thing that has become consistent with the Miami Dolphins is getting blown out and its time to stop saying its the offenses fault.
Miami played so good that the Buccaneers were able to bench Tom Brady in the 4th quarter so that Blaine Gabbert could run on the field and engineer a drive that put them first and goal with two minutes left in the game. He took a knee and ran the clock out. Why? Because scoring wasn’t needed. They were already up 45-17.
For the Dolphins, their struggles are evident on both sides of the ball. In the first quarter, Miami actually held a 10-7 lead but that was as close as the game would get. The Dolphins defense couldn’t stop the Bucs and when they put them in 3rd down situations, Tom Brady just shook it off and threw the ball downfield.
Jerome Baker was horrible and was out of position. He had one job most of the game, cover Leonard Fournette. He couldn’t. Likewise, Miami’s top paid player, Xavien Howard, should give some money back.
Miami was so bad today that the 26 game turnover streak came to an end. Miami wasn’t close to making plays today.
Offensively, the Dolphins ran with a QB who suffered a hamstring injury late in quarter two rather than give Reid Sinnett a shot. Brissett didn’t have a bad game overall and truth be told, the offense finally did something right. They moved the ball well enough to sustain drives but as soon as the defense got back on the field, the precision offense led by Brady was simply too much and they were exposed.
This defense simply isn’t that good right now and while the offense is far worse, the reality is that both sides of the ball have consistency issues.
Myles Gaskin had a career game and proved that he should be the featured back on the team, not Malcolm Brown. He ran well when he needed to but played a Alvin Kamara role in the passing game. He had a fantastic game with more than 10 receptions and two touchdowns.
Clearly the Dolphins could have used DeVante Parker and Will Fuller but it wouldn’t have helped all that much. The Dolphins simply can’t figure it out.
In their five games, they have scored more than 17 points only once, 28 against the Raiders with most of those coming late in the 4th quarter to force overtime. They scored 17 week one against the Patriots, nothing against the Bills, 17 against the Colts, and 17 today. That isn’t good enough to play in the NFL, especially when your defense gives up 35 to the Bills, 31 to the Raiders, 27 to the Colts, and today, 45.