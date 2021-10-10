Miami Dolphins make major change on Oline with Austin Jackson
The Miami Dolphins must finally be realizing that their offensive line is not playing very well and that Austin Jackson is a problem. Today, they are changing it up.
According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Miami came out for warm-ups and Austin Jackson did not line up as the starting right tackle. That, at least appears for now, to be Jesse Davis’ job for today.
Jackson won’t be sitting on the bench, however. He is lining up inside at left guard and Liam Eichenberg is taking on the left tackle duties. He didn’t mention who was playing RT but Davis makes sense. At right guard, it will be Robert Hunt who has been the most consistent offensive lineman and at center will be new addition Austin Reiter who was claimed off the Saints practice squad.
The move of Jackson is important as he has been consistently ranked as one of the worst offensive lineman in the NFL. He has struggled to maintain blocks, get leverage, and pass protect. He believes he can play any position on the offensive line, something he told media last week so we will see if he can play better than he did on the outside.
The Dolphins are entering the 5th week of the season and they have yet to start the same offensive unit in each of those games with players rotating and shifting positions each week. Michael Dieter and Hunt have been the best of the Dolphins line but Dieter is on IR for another couple of weeks.
Jackson’s job today isn’t going to be easy. He will face both Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea at times during the game.
CORRECTION: Greg Mancz will get the start at center for Miami today.