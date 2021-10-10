Miami Dolphins stellar preseason WR group now loses DeVante Parker
DeVante Parker will not play today as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Miami Dolphins signed Isaiah Ford to the roster.
Yes, you read that right. The heralded Miami Dolphins preseason wide receiver group that was supposed to be so full of talent is now going to be down to Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, and Isaiah Ford. Will Fuller is on IR with a broken finger and Jakeem Grant was traded last week.
I’m old enough to remember when the Dolphins receivers were supposed to be elite.
This is what happens when you put faith in players with injury histories. Eventually, they come back to hurt you. If there is good news, Preston Williams is expected to be on the field but that still leaves a huge void not having Parker. Albert Wilson also will be available but has shown little so far in this young season. He has been inconsistent to say the least. That being said, it’s not like Brissett has been throwing quality passes to him.
Of course, the Dolphins haven’t really used Parker all that much this year outside of the 4th quarter when they are trailing. When he has been used, he has been really good now, Miami won’t have him for those 15 minutes. That’s a tongue in cheek joke.
Miami starting lineup should be Williams and Hollins on the outside and Wilson in the slot with Waddle lining up in different looks. Today should also be a big day for Mike Gesicki who stands to benefit in targets with the depleted unit at WR.