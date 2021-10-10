Miami Dolphins: In for a tough matchup in this week’s Madden simulation
Another week, another Miami Dolphins Madden simulation!
Last week, the Dolphins lost yet another matchup in the Madden simulation series falling to 0-4 in the popular video game franchise. Is this the week where we finally see some changes for this? Given the matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the chances are low. It’s not zero, however, and maybe if the Dolphins can work a little magic they’ll be able to pull off the upset.
Let’s see how the Madden gods let this game play out!
First Quarter
The Buccaneers start off with the ball in this game. After two short rushes and an incompletion from Tom Brady, the Buccaneers end up with a three and out to start the game and the Dolphins take over on their own 15-yard line.
The offense starts out with a short completion to Jaylen Waddle for no gain and Brissett throws an interception on the second play of the drive with Tampa Bay returning it to the Dolphins 20 yard line. Tampa Bay takes the great field position and Tom Brady hits Mike Evans for a touchdown like it’s their job. This is eerily familiar.
Miami takes over on the 25-yard line and Brissett hits Waddle again for a gain of 19 yards. After a short rush by Myles Gaskin, Brissett takes a shot downfield that goes incomplete. But, there’s a flag on the play! The Buccaneers are called for pass interference and the Dolphins take over on the 5-yard line! The Brissett to Waddle connection seems strong in this one, as they connect for a touchdown to tie the game up.
Miami’s defense comes on the field with the intention of taking the long ball away. So, Tom Brady starts doing the same thing he used to do against this defense when he was in New England and just nickles and dimes this defense into the red zone. Ronald Jones then takes it the rest of the way for a touchdown to take the lead. Kicker Ryan Succop misses the extra point, keeping the score 7 to 13.
Miami’s next possession starts by converting a quick first down and then stalls completely after a sack by former Dolphin Ndamukong Suh. Miami punts the ball away and Tampa Bay hits a quick 5 yard pass to Chris Godwin to wrap up the first quarter.
At the end of the first: Miami 7, Tampa Bay 13