Gym Tagovailoa trains at tweets Brian Flores lost the locker room

It felt like things could not get worse for the Miami Dolphins, who are without their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and just got their butts kicked 45-17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, but they somehow got worse.
After the beatdown, one in which the greatest quarterback of All Time, Tom Brady, threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, Dolphins fans on social media were fuming.
There were some overreactions for sure, but one thing was certain: fans are frustrated because their favorite team has been horrible as of late.
It is always hard to get a read inside the locker room or from head coach Brian Flores, but there is no way that the team feels great after that embarrassment. Miami had a lot of hype heading into this season and had it not been for All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard to force a fumble and recover it himself in Week 1, Miami would be 0-5.
Tagovailoa is on injured reserve, but he was still in the headlines after the game.
The gym that Tua Tagovailoa trains with made waves on social media Sunday after the game.
It all started off with a poll on Dolphins Twitter asking fans, “In your opinion, has Flores lost the locker room?” The gym Tagovailoa trains at social media account (@PER4ORM) replied and said, “I meant YES. Sorry.”
Now, that could just be a personal opinion, or it could be some knowledge, as it is not just Tagovailoa who trains with PER4FORM. Wide receiver Will Fuller V and former running back Jordan Scarlett also trains there, and there may be some players I am missing.
At first glance, I thought this tweet was from a frustrated Dolphins fan and really thought nothing of it. However, the social media account for the gym Tagovailoa trains at did not stop there.
The next tweet was in regards to Tagovailoa. @FreddyDub tweeted (talking about Tagovailoa), “Coming back to a team that quit on their coach while he’s fighting for his job…” In a tweet that has since been deleted, PER4FORM replied with the following, “Quit ? This coach is hard to even talk to. How much harder do you think he is to play for? Child please.”
https://twitter.com/NUTTYxPROFESSOR/status/1447532840715960322?s=20
Sheesh. There is a lot to unpack there, but let’s start with the obvious. Tagovailoa did not say this; the gym he trains at did. Can you assume that he heard it from Tagovailoa? No. Can you assume he heard it from any player on the Miami Dolphins? No. We will never truly know, so there is no right or wrong answer, but it is worth talking about, and I would not tell you that you are wrong if you did end up assuming the worst.
You can speculate as to why he tweeted it and if Tagovailoa or another Dolphins player has mentioned this to him. I think one of the biggest concerns about this last tweet was that it was deleted.
Deleting the tweet makes me believe someone
told them
asked them to delete it because it makes it seem like they were told these things. Again, I do not think you can 100% with certainty assume they were, but I would not tell you that you are wrong for assuming that; I also would not tell you that you are right. That is only my opinion.
I quote tweeted PER4ORM’s tweet saying, “This is the gym that Tua Tagovailoa trains at. (with a gif that says, “Not great, Bob!”) You can see that below. PER4FORM actually replied to me as well to double down on their since-deleted tweet, saying, “Not good at all Klump.”
I am sure some fans will push back on this and say it is nothing. That is fine. We are all entitled to our opinions.
My take on it all is this: Where there is smoke, there is fire. I believe these tweets need to be addressed by Flores and by Tagovailoa this week because they hold a lot of water in my eyes. I did not feel that their tweet about Flores being hard to talk to and play for was their own personal opinion, but instead something they have been told.
So, I agree with Tagovailoa’s gym that he trains at; this is “not good at all.”
UPDATE: Since this article published, PER4ORM replied to me via Twitter:
To clarify, this article is a discussion piece based on a since deleted tweet and does not imply that there has been inside information and is not implying that the tweet was made as a fact. As the article says, it is summation based on that deleted tweet and opinion for the purpose of discussion.