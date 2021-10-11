QB Review: Brissett has a decent day as Miami’s defense lets him down
The Miami Dolphins were routed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday by a score of 45-17. The offense put together a few decent drives in this one, but that wasn’t even close to enough to keep up with this high-powered offense on a day when the Dolphin’s defense looked terrible, outmatched, and just plain bad.
In the first quarter, Brissett most definitely held on to the ball a bit too long but did a good job of keeping plays alive with his legs. It also seemed like he finally had time to throw the ball which is going to make any quarterback’s life easier. Regardless of the reasoning, Brissett ended up looking like a quality starting quarterback on his first two drives.
After the hamstring injury, however, things started to change. Brissett clearly looked uncomfortable and wasn’t nearly as “mobile” as he usually is. He was still able to get a few decent-looking throws off, but it wasn’t close to enough to overcome what was an atrocious defensive showing.
By the time we got to the second half, the offense went back to their usual ways of poor play calling and an inability to execute. The first drive was fine and Brissett looked good handling the pressure and getting the ball into some tight windows, notably the big play to Mike Gesicki. Then, the wheels fell off. The defense didn’t help much either, as they were unable to really give the offense enough opportunities to go out there and match the Bucs high powered offense, but it’s not like that would have really changed anything.
The Miami Dolphins lost in a big way on Sunday, even though quarterback Jacoby Brissett has one of his better days as a Dolphin.
Brissett finished the day 27 for 39 with two touchdowns, an interception and a costly fumble in the final two minutes of the first half (stats courtesy of ESPN.com). On his two touchdown passes, Brissett looked good and he was able to read the broken coverages that led to Gaskin getting some wide open looks. Brissett’s interception also wasn’t totally his fault. Overall, however, it wasn’t as bad as some of his other games were since he took over for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, but it still wasn’t good enough and this offense, once again, continued to look like they are just simply incapable of putting up points on a weekly basis.
QB Grade: B