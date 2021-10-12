Myles Gaskin sets new franchise record by a running back
Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was one of the very few bright spots in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.
After getting the ball just two times in Week 4, it was very promising to see that the coaches made sure that would not happen again.
Gaskin finished the day with 15 total touches, 5 rushing and 10 receiving. Going into this game, everyone knew it would be a hard time to run the ball as the Buccaneers have the top ranked run defense in the league.
Despite having just five carries, Gaskin was efficient on those runs and having a total of 25 yards. The Dolphins probably would have used him more in the run game if it wasn’t for having to try and play catch up all day long.
The big day for Gaskin came from the air. He had 10 catches for 74 yards and he scored both of the Dolphins touchdowns as well.
Gaskin set a new franchise record by becoming the first running back to have 10 or more catches along with two touchdowns in the same game.
https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1447254360208166923
He also became the second running back to have more than one receiving touchdown and the fifth running back to have 10 or more catches in the same game.
Hopefully this game showed the Dolphins coaching staff why it is so important to get Gaskin involved more than they have been doing. He is clearly the best running back the Dolphins have.
Moving forward, Gaskin should be getting 15-20 touches a game between rushing and receiving. He has contributed a lot in the chances that he has had.