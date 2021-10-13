NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Miami Dolphins keep trending down
Week 5 of the NFL is in the books. Once again, it was a great weekend of football as there were many interesting games but the Miami Dolphins, not so much.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got back on track, the Buffalo Bills become the new top team in the AFC, and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs do not look anything like they have the last two years.
We are starting to get a good outlook on which some of the top teams could potentially be legit contenders this year. With that being said, let’s dive into my Week 6 Power Rankings and a look at a new top 10.
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals kept things rolling this week against the 49ers at home. Even though it wasn’t an offensive explosion like we saw last week, they still got the job done. The defense continues to be one of the surprises from this team this year. They held the 49ers to just 10 points and made things hard for rookie Trey Lance making his first start, sacking him twice and coming up with an interception. The Cardinals get a huge test this week against the Browns.
It did not take long for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to get back on track. After being held to just 19 points the week before in New England, they came out this week and just torched the Dolphins defense all day long. Brady threw for over 400 yards and 5 touchdowns as their trio of weapons went off. The defense also did good as well, holding the Dolphins to just 17 points. The Buccaneers continue to look like one of the best all around teams.
We now have a new top team in the AFC. It was a heck of a performance from the Bills as they went into Kansas City and just layed a beat down on the Chiefs. Josh Allen continues his MVP campaign and the offense is clicking together in every area. The defense also continues to light it up, as they intercepted Patrick Mahomes twice and made him have a tough game. The Bills are clearly contenders and they keep it going with four straight wins.
The Rams got back on track this week after a disappointing loss to the Cardinals the week before. It was a nice day from Stafford as the only mistake he made was an interception early on in the game. The run game continues to help out the offense, and the defense keeps doing their thing too. They allowed just 17 points to the Seahawks and the Rams look to continue their dominance on both sides of the ball.
Mason Crosby had Packers fans emotions going through the roof on Sunday. After multiple missed field goals, he finally made the game winning kick in overtime. The Packers offense wasn’t a problem at all, as Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams had something special going. But it was the defense that was a small letdown. They did have two interceptions off of Joe Burrow but they allowed the Bengals to get back in the game in the 4th quarter. Nonetheless, the Packers are still one of the top. teams in the NFC.