3 reasons to be optimistic about the rest of the Miami Dolphin’s season
I fully understand why not many have that much optimism about the current state of the Miami Dolphin’s franchise. There are a ton of reasons to actually feel the exact opposite. There’s the fact that the Dolphins are 1-4, have lost four straight, the offense is playing abysmal, which is probably an understatement, the defense looks to be out of sorts largely because the offense is so putrid, the co-offensive coordinator act has failed miserably, Chris Grier looks to have put a rotten bow on his tenure of working at the Dolphins with how he has fumbled the last few drafts, and it appears the coaches have no clue how to develop anybody. Still, and the keyword is currently, I still believe it’s not completely ridiculous to feel that this team can turn it around.
I know that many of you are going to point out the last 20 years as evidence to show that there is no reason to have any good feelings about how the team is going to do the rest of the year. I can’t and won’t argue against that. All I’ll say is that I have three reasons to, currently, be optimistic about the Dolphins heading into the Jaguars game. If Miami loses this game then by all means feel all the dispair you can.