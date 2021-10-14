Miami Dolphins: 5 creative trades before the trade deadline
As the Miami Dolphins look to get back on track in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, general manager Chris Grier is undoubtedly looking to improve his roster as the November 2nd trade deadline gets closer.
Miami has shown that they are not afraid to make trades under Grier, but sadly, not all of them have worked out in Miami’s favor.
However, as the kids say, “Shooters shoot,” and Grier and the Dolphins need to keep shooting their shot in the trade market.
If the Dolphins somehow lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami may be doing a lot more selling than buying as we get closer to the trade deadline.
I do not believe Miami will lose to Jacksonville, so I think it will lead to some optimism that they can turn their season around, making them aggressive buyers before the trade deadline.
The Miami Dolphins will need to get creative before the trade deadline.
The Dolphins have traded for Greg Little already during the 2021 season, which made a ton of sense. I think that Miami will keep bargain shopping as we get closer to the deadline, but I also think they will look into acquiring proven talent.
Some areas where the Miami Dolphins could use help would be the entire offensive line, running back, linebacker, wide receiver, and edge defenders.
Sadly, for the Dolphins and their fans, it is not easy to make trades during the season. There are a lot of complications to it, but teams need to get creative to acquire new talent. With that being said, here are five creative trades for the Miami Dolphins before the 2021 NFL trade deadline.