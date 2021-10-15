Miami Dolphins will need to gameplan for these three Jaguars on Sunday
The Miami Dolphins are traveling across the pond to take on their in-state rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a class A trouncing by the Buccaneers last week, Miami will look to keep the ship from sinking with a win against a team that is struggling themselves.
For all the bad that the Dolphins have experienced these past few weeks, there are some definite things to be hopeful for over the next few weeks. The Miami Dolphins are entering what many would say is a weaker part of their schedule which may be beneficial for this team looking to build some sustained momentum. If Miami can rattle off a few wins in the next few weeks starting with the Jacksonville matchup, then the team can put themselves back into the conversation about playoffs.
Miami’s offense should get a boost with the return of Tua Tagovailoa who is back at practice and looks like he could start on Sunday after being injured the last few weeks. With Tagovailoa back, the offense could get back into rhythm a bit and start putting together quality drives that end with touchdowns instead of field goals.
On the other side of the ball, Miami’s defense can’t play much worse than they did last week which is definitely one of those “look on the bright side” type of moments.
Finally, Jacksonville is struggling with their own issues and Miami should capitalize on them. In all fairness, however, Jacksonville does have some quality veterans and young players that could do some damage if not accounted for. Let’s take a look at three Jaguars who Miami will have to game-plan against in order to get the win.