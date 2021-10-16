Dolphins vs. Jaguars Injury Report Week 6 – Howard and Parker OUT
The Miami Dolphins have ruled out cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker for their London matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This means the Dolphins will be without their best cornerback and (arguably) their best wide receiver for the game. I don’t know that this even needs to be said, but that’s obviously not ideal. This game is one that many Miami fans are hoping will be a turning point for the team. Doing so without these two guys is going to be a little more difficult. DeVante Parker missed last week’s game as well, while Xavien Howard played but was obviously not at full strength. The team’s other top cornerback, Bryon Jones is listed as questionable but expected to play. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are going to be looking to capitalize on the Dolphins’ banged-up secondary.
In some good news, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, returned to practice earlier this week after suffering broken ribs in week 2 and has been activated off of the IR. Head coach Brian Flores said he’ll be playing through pain but barring any setbacks, he should be good to go. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was under center for the last three and a half games is questionable going into the game with a hamstring injury that he suffered during last week’s matchup against the Colts. If Brissett can’t suit up and Tua goes down (God forbid!) we would see our first in-season look at 3rd-stringer Reid Sinnett.
Wide receiver Preston Williams (groin) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) are questionable as well but should both be good to go for Sunday barring any major setbacks.
On the other side of the ball, the only real injury of note comes from linebacker Myles Jack, who is out with a back injury. That’s a little bit of a break for the Dolphins, but this game is by no means going to be an easy win. Sunday’s matchup is a battle of the bottom-feeders. Jacksonville and Miami are 31st and 32nd respectively in point differential in the league. The Jaguars are looking to end a 20-game losing streak and the Dolphins are looking to extend it. Whichever team comes out on top will still have a long way to go to turn their season around, but both teams are hoping to get at least some positive momentum going.