3 Miami Dolphins players that the Jaguars need to account for
The Miami Dolphins travel across the seas to London with a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be the second year in a row that these two teams meet.
The Dolphins are on a four game losing streak, coming into this game at 1-4 and are struggling big time. The Jaguars are struggling as well as they are 0-5 on the season.
Both teams are going to be fighting very hard searching for a win. The Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa back this week barring any setbacks. It will be a huge addition for the offense who has been struggling under Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.
Tua returns from IR after missing the last three games due to fractured ribs. While he is still not at 100% just yet, he is close enough and ready to give it a go.
This will be a much tougher matchup than most fans are thinking. Although the Jaguars are winless, they are not somebody to underestimate as Trevor Lawrence and that run game has started to improve a lot lately.
This Sunday needs to be an all out full team effort from the Dolphins to help push them to a much needed win to save their season. Here are three Dolphins players that the Jaguars need to account for.