Opinion: Miami Dolphins must clean house to be successful
For the 2021 Miami Dolphins, nothing is going as per the offseason plan. Players brought in were not lousy talent-wise but didn’t strengthen any weaknesses present. Players picked over the last few years have yet to blossom into significant contributors, and some have their roster spot given to undrafted players in the case of Noah Igbinoghene and Nik Needham.
When looking for positive attributes present on the team, you find yourselves unable to find any. The current roster is not good enough, the coaching does not develop players, the coaching does not manage games well, and the lack of playing time given to recent draft picks shows scouting is not good.
The 2021 Miami Dolphins showed that you have to start again when you place the wrong men in charge.
With so much uncertainty about the future of the Miami Dolphins, only one thing is clear. No single coach or front office personnel should be here during the 2022 NFL offseason.
Miami is not good in any statistical category. They have zero identity. They do not play in a way to win. Those traits are given to this roster by the men in charge. General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores. Both men should be shown the door. Immediately.
The constant when viewing the long 20 years of mediocre football down in south beach is with every Head Coach and General Manager; change is a large number of holdovers from the previous staff. Hold onto past ideas and ways of doing business. Chris Grier has been with the team for 20 years. Let that sink in.
For the whole time, Miami has been a mediocre football team; people like Chris Grier were permitted to be retained and promoted to increasing levels of control. The problem is keeping people who have been accustomed to being mediocre and allowing them to influence how the team is run.
To remove the bad omens from the previous two decades, complete change needs to be the way forward. This Monday, Miami should fire Brian Flores and Chris Grier. Then pass out memos that everyone in the building will not be retained after the last game of the season.