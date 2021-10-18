The Miami Dolphins need to move on from these 5 players
The Miami Dolphins are 1-6 and chances are they won’t be sellers at the trade deadline because they have no one of value to trade.
Miami should have traded Xavien Howard, or at the very least seriously considered it before giving him more money to stop his whining. They should have considered trading for a big offensive lineman or ponied up the asking money for one of the top free agents they opted to pass on.
Instead, the Dolphins seem content to move forward with mediocre players that are not pulling their weight. After five consecutive losses the Dolphins need to realize that some players simply don’t belong in the future plans of the team. Get what you can and move on and if you can’t get anything then just move on.
Here are five players that shouldn’t be playing for the Dolphins.
Noah Igbinoghene
Unless Igbinoghene is returning kicks and punts, he has no value to the team. He was horrible on Sunday and instead of showing promise, showed why he is inactive week in and week out. He is a liability in coverage and gives the Dolphins nothing in terms of consistency. With the Dolphins having receiver issues, maybe he should be switched to the offensive side of the ball and line up as a receiver. He played receiver in college before converting to corner. If he can’t transition back, get rid of him.
Jesse Davis
Honestly, Davis was one of my favorite players only a couple of years ago. I loved his blue-collar work ethic and the fact that he was the underdog. He played well above his undrafted status but now, he is more of a liability. It’s not that he is horribly bad it’s that he can’t be relied upon every play and it only takes one missed block to create a problem. Sadly, he is making more mistakes than he is plays.
Malcolm Brown
Why the Dolphins believe that Brown is the answer to their offense is beyond me. Why was he in the game late in the 4th with the game close when Myles Gaskin continues to show more? Brown is supposed to be a bruising runner but he hasn’t really shown that consistently. Him being on the field of play takes a real weapon off the field. Brown is supposed to be a better blocker but if that is the case, then use him as a blocker. He shouldn’t be running the ball.
Albert Wilson
Remember when Wilson was incredibly fast and versatile and could open up the offense? Yeah that seems like so long ago because it actually was. Wilson is done. His time has passed and now he is only a shadow of what he could have been. The Dolphins saw something in him that the K.C. Chiefs did not and now the Dolphins are seeing what the Chiefs saw. Wilson is overpaid and is becoming more of a liability. Injuries are the reason he is on the field but if I am being honest, he should be on a different team and the Dolphins should be giving his reps to Kirk Merritt.
Both OC’s
Copout alert! Of all the players that should be gone, none really stand out more than the atrocious play calling we continue to see and I’m going to call these guys out for one reason only. The use of Jacoby Brissett over Tua Tagovailoa on third down and short. Will someone please stop this madness? There is no reason for Tua to come off the field and he needs to learn to win these short yardage situations rather than rely on a back-up quarterback who is exactly that, a back-up.