No glitch in the Matrix, the Miami Dolphins are that bad
The Miami Dolphins are 1-5, losers of five in a row and their most recent loss, 23-20 to the Jaguars, makes them one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Jaguars. Miami lost to the Jaguars and in doing so allowed the Jaguars to snap a 20 game losing streak dating back to last year. The Dolphins gave Urban Meyer his first NFL victory and they gave Trevor Lawerence his first career win.
There are some, not many but some, who are making the Monday orning excuses. Like writing “orning” but not really caring enough to go back and add the “m” because why should I? The Dolphins are not playing like garbage, they are garbage right now. So the excuses? Well let’s look at those floating on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Dolphins were without DeVante Parker, Will Fuller, and Preston Williams but that shouldn’t have mattered against a Jaguars defense that has only one solid performing CB. Mack Hollins and Mike Gesicki played well but Albert Wilson? Forget about it.
Miami’s offense couldn’t put up points on a bad defense which means the offense is worse, atrocious. Sorry but that is a fair statement.
Defensively, the excuses have pointed out that the Dolphins were without both Xavien Howard and Byron Jones but are we really to believe that without them we can’t beat a Jaguars team who has a QB throwing multiple interceptions and receivers that most of us don’t know the names of? The loss means that Miami has successfully wasted money on Justin Coleman. They have officially blown the Noah Igbinoghene pick who has no business being on a football field right now and clearly showed us why he has spent most of the season inactive.
Miami lacks consistency but more importantly they lack conviction. They play down to opponents, they play without physicality, and most glaring, they play without any degree of urgency.
Miami’s problems are deeper than the fact that they are 1-5. The problems run a lot deeper than quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This was Miami’s rebuild and Brian Flores and Chris Grier have no one but themselves to blame.