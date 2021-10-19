Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Miami Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL after they lost an embarrassing Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Before the 0-5 Jaguars won their first game of the season to move to 1-5, Jacksonville was on a 20-game losing streak dating back to last season.
Of course, the Miami Dolphins were the team to lose to the Jaguars so they could break the streak.
It was one of the worst games of football I have ever watched. The game featured everything. Bad defense, bad offensive line play, drops, and average quarterback play with some turnovers.
To make it worse, the Dolphins lost on a last-second field goal, so the game was about as dreadful as it can get.
The Miami Dolphins stink.
The loss moved Miami to 1-5 on the season, and unless Miami wins 10 out of their last 11 games, they are not going to make the playoffs. Sadly, I just added that to say it because we all know that is not happening, and the Dolphins season is already over.
Losing to the Jaguars like they did will raise many questions about this team’s future and the direction they are heading. It would be one thing if the Dolphins were 4-1 heading into that game and just did not show up to play. That isn’t the case here, though, as the Dolphins are just as bad and now worse than the Jaguars this season.
Miami does not even have their own draft pick to make matters worse, so this season is a complete disaster.
With that in mind, here are three major takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.