Brian Flores cannot build a decent coaching staff
Brian Flores is in his third year as the head coach for the Miami Dolphins. This season he has amassed a 1-5 record. One major issue the Dolphins are facing is their coaching is uninspiring.
In three NFL seasons, Flores has had three offensive coordinators. This level of inconsistency must be tough for players, especially young rookies to grasp an offense when it is being changed yearly.
In 2019, Flores hired Jim Caldwell to be his assistant head coach and lead the offense. This did not materialize as Caldwell had to leave the team due to medical issues before the season started. For the 2020 season Flores managed to talk Chan Gailey out of retirement to implement his offensive schemes.
Gailey had experience with Ryan Fitzpatrick who was supposed to be the starting quarterback for the team as a rookie Tua Tagovailoa recovered from his hip injury. Not even halfway through the season, Miami decided to change quarterbacks to start Tagovailoa. Under the Gailey offense, Tagovailoa looked pedestrian barely making any plays downfield.
Many pundits thought Tagovailoa’s growth was being stunted by the Gailey offense. This led Flores to promote two coaches on staff to co-offensive coordinators for the 2021 season. George Godsey, co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach has been with the team since Flores arrived. Eric Studeville, the other co-offensive coordinator as well as the running backs coach came to the Dolphins in 2018.
https://twitter.com/FinsPhanatics/status/1450169055126573056
Miami has only passed 20 points once this season, in an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders 31-28.
On the defensive side, Josh Boyer has been the coordinator for the entire Flores tenure. The defense went from a top 10 defense in 2020 to one of the worse around the league.
Boyer defensive stats in 2019, 32nd in points allowed (30.9), 30th in yards allowed per game (397.8). For the 2020 season, 6th in points allowed (21.1), 20th in yards allowed per game (367.9). Now in the current season they are, 29th in points allowed (29.5), 30th in yards allowed per game (417.8).
The Dolphins went from one of the least penalized teams in 2020 to now being one of the most. Blame can be placed on the players who commit the penalties, but an onus also has to be placed on the coaching for how undisciplined this football team has been.
Flores is not adding the correct minds around him to succeed in this league. Miami has lost five straight and not a single change to coaching has been made.
Many fans are asking for Flores’ job after losing to the winless Jaguars in London this past Sunday. The Dolphins did have major injuries going into London, but Flores himself would admit excuses cannot be made. If the projection of this season continues Flores may still keep his job next season but he will have to improve the coaches he places around the team, which he has not done yet.