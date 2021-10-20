Dolphins Game Sunday: Dolphins vs Falcons Odds and Prediction for Week 7 NFL Game
The Miami Dolphins could not hold back the second half comeback effort from the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, but they get another favorable matchup in Week 7. Miami returns home to take on the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons, who are fresh off a Week 6 bye.
With Tua Tagovailoa seemingly at full strength, the Dolphins have a fighter’s chance at grabbing their second win of the 2021 season.
Tagovailoa enjoyed his best performance of the season last week, tossing for a season-high 329 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33-of-47 passing.
Dolphins vs Falcons Odds Week 7
The odds on WynnBET have the Dolphins as just 2.5-point underdogs at home. Miami enters this clash as +115 underdogs on the moneyline, compared to Atlanta’s -135 odds. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.
Dolphins vs Falcons Prediction Week 7
This matchup pits a pair of mediocre offenses against some of the worst defenses across the league. Miami allows the NFL’s third-most points per game (29.5) while the Falcons rank slightly worse, allowing 29.6.
The Dolphins look to gain some stability with their quarterback back under center and fully healthy. This game will be decided based on his performance, and if he’s able to replicate his 300+ passing yard performance from Week 6, the Dolphins stand a chance in this close contest.
Atlanta’s two victories came against the struggling New York football teams and Tua’s dual-threat capabilities pose a troubling matchup for the league’s second-worst defense. With the Dolphins at home, this game comes down to the wire.
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Falcons 20
Think Tua can get the job done? Head over to WynnBET to make your pick now!