Miami Dolphins fans need to start believing the DeShaun Watson rumors
DeShaun Watson is not a member of the Miami Dolphins, yet, but the rumor that won’t go away is once again rearing its ugly head and a move could come soon.
So why should you embrace this latest round of rumors and speculation? This one feels different. It seems different and with the trade deadline only two weeks away, it makes perfect sense. Forget about those spouting over the last several months that a deal could come this week, this might actually be the week that happens.
The latest round started with Houston beat writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. He said that the talks between the two teams have heated up and that a deal could come this week. McClain is one of the few local guys who have solid contacts and knowledge of the team. He is a legit source for information and isn’t one who regularly throws garbage out the window.
Another report emerged yesterday afternoon that Tua Tagovailoa is being mentioned in those circles indicating that if the Dolphins do trade for Watson, Tagovailoa won’t be involved. The latest has the Broncos and the Washington Football Team having interest and that he could be traded before the deadline as well.
There are plenty who believe this is all nothing but speculation and that there is no truth to the rumors but the Dolphins are not publicly denying it or talking about it. They avoid the topic and while Brian Flores and Chris Grier typically don’t comment on these types of rumors, if there was nothing to them, they would have denied them.
Consider that when Xavien Howard demanded a trade Brian Flores made it clear in his presser that they wanted Howard in Miami. He wouldn’t discuss anything else about the situation only that it was something they were dealing with. When asked about Watson, Flores gives the old, “Tua is our QB”. That may sound like a denial but it is far from, “We have our franchise QB, Tua Tagovailoa. We are not looking for another one.” If Miami wasn’t truly involved in those talks, that is what they would have said.
Instead, Miami has been quiet and that can’t bode well for Tua’s confidence which has been put through ever media ringer since the day he started his first game.
I’m not saying that a trade is imminent. I’m not sure what to actually believe right now but I am braced for the reality that this deal may actually get done and if it does, well we can debate that situation after the fact.