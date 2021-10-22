Brian Flores to media “Tua Tagovailoa is our QB”: Why that doesn’t matter
Brian Flores spoke with the media today after the team’s practice and he told them that Tua Tagovailoa is his QB. That doesn’t matter.
For many, the fact that Flores is speaking publicly about the swirling trade rumors for Deshaun Watson is exactly what they want to hear. Flores is telling everyone that Tua is the quarterback. He said that he is “happy” with his QB situation. If there is one thing we have learned in the NFL it is that it doesn’t mean anything.
Flores didn’t come out and say that he or Chris Grier are working on a trade to land Deshaun Watson. Quite the opposite. He said he doesn’t deal in rumors. Fair enough. We didn’t expect the Dolphins head coach to come out and say, “Yeah, Tua is our QB but we are hoping to trade for someone else.” That being said, he also didn’t come out and say, “We are not trying to trade for a quarterback that is not on our team.” That might have been more definitive.
Ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals head coach told the media that Josh Rosen was his quarterback amid all the rumors of drafting Kyler Murray. Murray was the Cardinals number one overall pick and Rosen was shipped to the Dolphins where he lasted one season.
We all remember Nick Saban saying he was not taking the Alabama head coaching job, but he did just that at the end of the season.
Now, the Dolphins head coach isn’t denying any trade rumors. He isn’t putting the entire situation to rest and is only saying that Tua is currently his quarterback which is 100% accurate. For now.
Should this be enough? In a perfect world it should be but we don’t live in a perfect world and one player is only a chess piece, usually a pawn, in a bigger scheme. At 5:00 on November 2nd, we will have our definitive answer for this year at least. That is when the trade deadline closes and all the Watson talk will go away until after the season is over.