Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. Atlanta Falcons in Week 7
"MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 19: Owner Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)"
The Miami Dolphins are coming off their worst loss of the season, a 23-20 last-second field goal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars were considered the worst team in the NFL before the game, so this was an unacceptable loss.
Head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier felt their seats get hot after the loss, and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did as well.
Some fans were happy with how Tagovailoa played, but I still stand by my comments that he did not play well enough. Tagovailoa ended the day with 329 passing yards and two scores, but he threw a terrible interception and failed to find a rhythm for most of the game.
Luckily for Tagovailoa and his Dolphins, they get to put that game behind them and move to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.
The Miami Dolphins need to win this game.
The term must-win game is overused, but this is a must-win game for the Miami Dolphins. Another loss to a team that is not good will not be good for anyone involved. Miami already has a 1% chance of making the playoffs this season, but losing to the Falcons would cement it at 0%.
Miami would move to 1-6 on the year, and the wheels will have officially fallen off. The best part about football is you have to play the games, so Miami has a chance to get back on track and change the narrative about this team.
It may not be a win over a good football team, but it would be a start of showing that this team has some fight and will not give up. It will be interesting to see what happens on Sunday.
Here are my three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.