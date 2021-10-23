4 reasons to watch the Miami Dolphins against the Falcons
This is where we’re at six weeks into the season. The time for optimism is over due to the Dolphins currently riding a five-game losing streak and showing no hope at all that that they can do anything positive as a whole the rest of the way. No reason to think anything will change when the staff doesn’t know any better not to run Malcolm Brown on 4th and 1 last week. They once again showed you who they are in a big spot and once again reaffirmed what we already know and that is this regime is small time.
I wrote last week after Miami’s latest failure that the whole rebuild, since when Flores was brought in, is a failure and another rebuild should be in the works. Thus, the 2021 season for the Dolphins of making any kind of noise in the playoffs is over because seeing them win five games overall this season seems like a major stretch. I really wish this wasn’t the case but reality is often disappointing.
That doesn’t mean that you can’t tune in and watch this pretty much unwatchable game for the rest of the masses. As a Miami Dolphin fan, which I am and will always be regardless of how much the franchise likes to see me in pain, still have a few reasons why I’m going to watch this week and I’m sure I’ll find a few reasons to watch every week. Here are four reasons to still sit down on Sunday, put yourself through torture, and watch the Miami Dolphins play football against the Atlanta Falcons.