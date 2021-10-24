15 Players on Dolphins Injury Report
After traveling approximately one billion miles in the last week, the Dolphins are also dealing with approximately one billion injuries going into their week seven matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but looking at the Dolphins’ final injury report is as hilarious as it is sad. Miami has fifteen players listed as opposed to the three listed by the Falcons.
We’ll hit this list quickly and then go back and analyze some of the more important guys listed on the report. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder), cornerback Bryon Jones (achilles/groin), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (knee), center Greg Mancz (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), wide receiver Preston Williams (groin) linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle), running back Malcolm Brown (ribs), defensive tackle John Jenkins (knees), and safety Brandon Jones (ankle) were all limited participants in Friday’s practice.
Guard Austin Jackson (shoulder), linebacker Elandon Roberts (throat), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) were all full participants with Jackson being upgraded after being limited in practice all week.
The players listed as questionable are as follows, Howard, Igbinoghene, Jones, Mancz, Parker, Phillips, and Williams.
None of that is great but the most glaring issue is the fact that three cornerbacks are questionable to play on a secondary that isn’t great even when it’s at full strength.
It isn’t a surprise to see Tua limited in practice as he’s still recovering from broken ribs but he should be fine for Sunday’s matchup and I’d worry more about the mental effects of the recent storm of Deshaun Watson rumors than the physical effects of his rib injury.
It’s a huge surprise to see Preston Williams on the injury report. Not really. There are three things you can count on in life, death, taxes, and a Preston Williams injury.
On the Atlanta side of things, OLB Dante Fowler Jr. is out with a knee injury and Avery Williams is doubtful with a hamstring injury. That’s a much shorter list.
Coming off a loss to the Jaguars, a week full of rumors, and a long list of injuries, the Dolphins have an uphill battle ahead of them if they are going to stop the bleeding and get out from under a five-game losing streak.