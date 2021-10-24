3 Miami Dolphins players that the Falcons need to account for
The Miami Dolphins very rough start to the season continued last week in London. The Dolphins to a last second game-winning field goal by the Jaguars to win the game. It was a heartbreaking loss for this team that now has dropped to 1-5.
This five game losing streak is much worse than anyone could have expected. One thing that is for sure is that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not the problem. He went off in his first game back from his rib injury.
Despite the great game from Tua, he could not get much help. The defense couldn’t stop the Jaguars offense at all and they continue to be a huge disappointment on the season.
One thing that should be said about the Dolphins defense is that they were without their top two cornerbacks. Xavien Howard and Byron Jones were both held out due to injuries. Both also remain questionable heading into Sunday against the Falcons.
Having Howard and Jones both out again would be very hurtful to the defense. They have to go against Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, and Kyle Pitts. They really need their top two corners to help win this game.
With as many threats the Falcons have, the Dolphins have just as many. Here are three Dolphins players that the Falcons need to watch for.