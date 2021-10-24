Dan Marino’s hug to Tua Tagovailoa at his PC, is something going down?
The Miami Dolphins hosted the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and lost a close game late and now many are wondering if this was Tua Tagovailoa’s final game in Miami.
Two things stand out despite Tua’s 109 QBR and his four touchdowns and they are not the two interceptions that he threw today. His pre-game and his post-game. It almost feels as though something is about to go down.
Prior to today’s game, Dolphins legend Dan Marino greeted Tua on the field. He gave him a hug, embraced him, patted his back, and spoke into his ear. There was not much of a smile on Marino’s face, more of an emphatic expression.
At his post-game press conference, Lisa Johnson of Our Turf Football asked Tua about the pre-game embrace and what Marino whispered in his ear. Tua said that was between the two of them.
Later in the PC, he was asked about the lingering questions surrounding the Deshaun Watson rumors. He said he was aware of them but he blocks it out. He said that Brian Flores has been “transparent” with him but what exactly does that mean? Transparent about talking with the Texans? Has he denied it or is he telling Tua they are looking into it?
Last week NFL reporter Jeff Darlington reported that Brian Flores and Tua don’t exactly have a great relationship but that wasn’t explained much more. The trade deadline is a week from Tuesday but it seems that something might happen soon.
The tone of Tua’s voice was different. He seemed resigned to something else but then again, it could just be the deflation of losing a game in which he played the best of his short career. You can be the judge for yourself.
It is crazy to think that the Dolphins could move on from Tua after only a year and not even a half after making him their 5th overall pick two drafts ago. Yet, that very well could be what happens the question is will it happen this week, or next? Some believe that it could happen as early as tomorrow but no one in the mainstream media are calling for it to happen that quickly and for the most part, there is still more speculation than substantiated rumor.