Noah Igbinoghene back on Miami Dolphins inactive list
The Noah Igbinoghene draft pick is looking more like a bust every week and now, once again, he is on the Miami Dolphins inactive list and that is where he should be.
Igbinoghene has been a liability in the few games he has played this year and deservingly belongs on the sideline out of uniform and watching the game. In fact, would anyone be surprised if he were traded by the NFL deadline on November 2nd? Of course you would because he isn’t going to draw much interest out there.
Sadly, the selection of Igbinoghene is turning into a monumental waste.
While we can’t be surprised that he on the inactive list, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard are both active today making Igbinoghene expendable, Hunter Long is also inactive making you wonder why the Dolphins spent a 3rd round pick on a TE when they are just keeping him off the field. Long is a healthy scratch this week and has been inactive quite a bit this year.
Miami doesn’t need him on the field outside of gaining experience which is important but the draft pick could have been used on, I don’t know, an offensive lineman?
Center Greg Mancz who has been starting for Michael Dieter will not play today as he dealt with a groin injury all week. In his place, Austin Reiter should start while Dieter is still on IR.
Miami will have Preston Williams back today but they will not have DeVante Parker in the lineup and his continued soft-tissue injury issues are becoming incredibly annoying. Parker has had one really good season in this NFL career and the rest have been marred by injury. At some point, the Dolphins need to cut bait and get someone a little more reliable.