The recycling story of Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins
When the same news story keeps coming out, it is no new news. The same local Houston sports media representative John McClain has teamed up with Mark Berman and brought this story back, back, back. In fact, the same story keeps getting recycled many times.
This has been brought back so many times, I nearly bought into it this time. Not to say I don’t think it could happen, but I could picture it. This isn’t just a cut and dry deal. It’s complicated, with many moving parts. It is also speculation and rumors
How far should one go down the rabbit hole? Everything speculated is right it might happen that way? Pick and choose whats right? Most of this stuff is bunk?
I have been in the last category. Nothing has changed it’s just new timelines used as saying it could happen. It is an attempt to get other teams to the negotiating table. Or the appearance or it to get the Miami Dolphins bidding against themselves. There are rumors of other teams that made offers that got turned down.
Matt Lombardo tweeted about it here.
The recycling story of this trade is also just teams doing due diligence, things like checking back with other teams to see if any other offers are there. This is normal activity among the league.
It is the using timelines and the amount of times bringing the story back that looks slimy on the Texans part. If the organization is that way maybe Watson is also. If it’s owner Steve Ross pushing for this as rumored, that is a slimy look for the Dolphins to some fans who are saying they will not support the team because of the accusations of Watson.
I am a regular reader of NFL Trade Rumors website for the Dolphins coverage. This write up, I posted in this link here is the most complete story line I have seen them do ever. It covers more angles then I will be getting into, and backup some that I will cover.
All this same story line gets boring, and I can drum a new one. Will Fuller the wide receiver brought in last off-season in free agency was a move made with Deshaun Watson in mind, as the two formed a nice threat duo together on the Texans. It wasn’t just by happenstance.
So what would that mean? You can follow that link I just put and try to connect the dots. I don’t even subscribe to this story and its never ending angles to traverse.