Tua Tagovailoa is not the Miami Dolphins biggest problem
The Miami Dolphins lost their 6th game in a row on Sunday. Many people will point their finger at Tua Tagovailoa and while it’s justified, Tua is not the entire problem.
I like to be transparent in my writing so I will continue to do so. I’ve always been a Brian Flores fan and truly felt like he just might be the answer. At this point I’m going to admit, I might be wrong. The Miami Dolphins number one problem is a coaching problem.
Last season Flores touted the T.N.T wall (Takes No Talent). It’s a great message until it’s not. The past two seasons the Dolphins overachieved and truly took the T.N.T. mantra to heart. Unfortunately this season that mantra has disappeared.
This team week in and week out make mistakes at the worst possible time. Lack of concentration (I’m looking at you Preston Williams), in opportune penalties (hello Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis….again).
This defense was supposed to be not only in the top half of the league, but in the top 10. They are currently one of the three worst. This defense has talent, there’s no denying that, but something seems amiss and the only thing I can contribute that to is coaching.
For all those who want to say Tua is the problem, I would say pump the brakes. I won’t deny the fact that Tua threw two crushing interceptions today, but don’t let those two throws take away from the fact that in the end, he kept his head and gave the Dolphins the lead and put the game in the hands of the defense.
I’m not saying Tua Tagovailoa is the answer, but I certainly am not going to sit here and say he’s the biggest problem this team has either.
I’ve been a fan of this team for more than 40 years and I’ve never been so frustrated. That includes the 1-15 season, 20 years of the Patriots dynasty (living in New England) or the “Tank for Tua” season.
At 1-6 and Buffalo coming to town off a bye the season is over for all intents and purposes so it’s time for the Miami Dolphins to start evaluating and that starts with Brian Flores and this coaching staff. After today I’ve resigned myself to the fact that once again I will be watching the playoffs without the Dolphins in it and truthfully I don’t know how many more times I can do it.