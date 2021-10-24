Will Miami Dolphins use the trade deadline as a springboard?
With the 2021 NFL trade deadline just around the corner for the Miami Dolphins losing, the trade deadline means opportunity. Opportunity to trade underused or underperforming talent for draft capital. Also, the less likely ability to grab talent unwanted by their current teams to fill in needs along with their roster.
The list of seasoned and aging talents along the 2021 Miami Dolphins roster is plentiful. Xavier Howard, Byron Jones, Jason McCourty, Justin Coleman, Jerome Baker, Adam Butler, Jesse Davis, Durham Smyth, Devante Parker, Malcolm Brown, and Will Fuller are either underperforming or underperforming not in the 2022 plans.
Their market may be limited, but if this regime can quickly decide before the November 2nd trade deadline they have more value as trade assets than playing every Sunday, Miami may be able to see what young emerging talents are under them in the depth chart.
Behind these aging and underperforming veterans are the likes of 2019 boundary corner starter Nik Needham, 2020 1st round selection Noah Igbinoghene, 2021 2nd round selection Jovan Holland at safety, 2020 3rd round selection Brandon Jones, and 2022 team captain Mack Hollins to name a few.
To enhance the opportunity to trade known talents to give the Miami Dolphins youth more playing time to grow, the coaching staff needs to identify each player’s strengths better to put them in place to succeed. The poor player placement has been seen all over the field in 2021.
Miami started playing 2021 1st round selection Jalean Phillips in coverage to start his season; the edge defender does have the athletic ability to do so. Still, limited exposure during his time in college made it confusing. After the coaching staff wised up, Phillips is now 2nd in the league for pressures produced by a rookie so far in 2021.
Also, the use of 1st round selection Jaylen Waddle has been somewhat of a mystery. Know for deep routes and playing in space while in college, Waddle is racking up catches for short gains. His usage is more of a possession receiver, which his slight frame and quick routes suggest is a mistake.
The coaching miscues and lack of the coaching staff to put players in a position to play to their strengths have made tension within the locker room, which will take a lot to gain player trust again. The 2021 Miami Dolphins have up their sleeves for the 2021 November 2nd trade deadline is a mystery. But let us fans hope it is used as the springboard needed to get out of this enormous hole.