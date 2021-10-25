Five Miami Dolphins players that could be moved at the trade deadline
It’s become quite evident after yesterday’s loss, and even before to be honest, the Miami Dolphins 2021-22 playoff aspirations are over. Like we’ve done for way too many years now, it’s time to focus on the offseason.
The National Football League’s trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 2nd at 4:00 pm. Miami has been the center of the trade deadline rumor mill for months. I’m not here to talk about that.
Xavien Howard – The obvious player the Dolphins could look to move out of Miami is all-pro cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard has not been shy in the past with his desire to be traded. To be fair, from reports, it’s been because of financial reasons not to specifically move on from the Dolphins. Miami reworked Howard’s deal this year in an effort to give him more cash up front and it’s been reported that a handshake deal is in place to renegotiate the remainder of Xavien’s contract. Howard could be an attractive piece to move because even though it sounds like a renegotiation is imminent, he is technically under contract until 2024. While Howard is an extremely talented player the Dolphins may want to move on from the constant contract squabbles as well as the occasional injuries that always seem to flare up.
Will Fuller – I think it’s obvious that the Will Fuller experiment has been a bust thus far in Miami. If Miami were to be sellers at the trade deadline, it may stand to reason that Fuller may be a candidate to move. Fuller will be eligible to come off IR prior to the deadline so could be looked at as a missing piece to a contender. The Dolphins likely wouldn’t get much in return because Fuller is on an expiring contract. Getting anything at this point would be a win.
Preston Williams – After this past week Miami may have seen enough from Preston Williams. Williams is physically gifted and has shown, albeit very small, glimpses of very good play, unfortunately they’ve also seen the drops and inconsistencies that come with Williams. Again, Williams could be looked at as a depth piece for a contending team and again most likely would not bring much in return.
Jacoby Brissett – This may be a name no one is talking about but the NFL is a war of attrition. Quarterbacks get hurt. Brissett is not a long term piece of this roster so if Miami can unload him for some a young developmental player or a very late round pick then why not? Miami is past the point of needing Jacoby to win games to keep them relevant. The Dolphins have become irrelevant. If the team moves on with Tua then why not bring back Reid Sinnett and let him hold the clipboard?
DeVante Parker – If we are cleaning out the wide receiver room, the Dolphins may as well throw Parker on the block. There are a few guarantees in life, the seasons will change, the sun will rise and set and DeVante Parker will have a hamstring injury. Parker is a player that when all is said and done the narrative will be, “if he could have only stayed healthy.” From a wide receiver standpoint, this team, if it hasn’t already, is Jaylen Waddle’s team. Parker could be a player that could actually net a half-way decent return. Parker is under contract through 2023 with $8.9 and $9 million cap hits. It’s time for the Dolphins to move on from DeVante Parker.
Whatever happens over the next week, the Dolphins will for sure be part of the trade deadline rumors, like it or not.