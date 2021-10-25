Miami Dolphins: 3 major takeaways from Week 7 vs. Falcons
Another week and another loss for the Miami Dolphins.
This season is officially over for those that still had hope after the Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Miami lost another last-second game to a bad football team, but it is clear Miami is a worse football team.
The Atlanta Falcons did everything they could to lose the game, but the Dolphins could not capitalize on it.
As time expired, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo kicked the game-winner, and the Falcons walked away with a 30-28 victory.
The Miami Dolphins are 1-6.
To make the loss worse, as Miami fell to 1-6, the Dolphins travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. In Week 2, the Bills dominated the Dolphins 35-0, but starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did get injured early in the game.
Speaking of Tagovailoa, does anyone know if there is any drama happening regarding him and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? I have not heard much about that situation, so it must be going away?
Yeah, totally kidding, obviously. After another loss where Tagovailoa threw a terrible interception, he actually threw two of them this week; the Watson rumors are as heavy as ever.
With the NFL trade deadline looming, it will be a wild few days as we get closer to November 2. Has Tagovailoa shown the Dolphins enough to not make the trade? Who deserves the most blame?
It is all a mess right now in Miami, but it has been the entire offseason too. There was a lot to take away from this loss, but here are my three major takeaways from Miami’s Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.