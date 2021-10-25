Miami Dolphins lose Reid Sinnett to Eagles after release
The Miami Dolphins released quarterback Reid Sinnett over the weekend and if they were hoping to see him back on the practice squad, they are out of luck. Sinnett was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles.
With Sinnett now gone, the Dolphins only have two quarterbacks on the roster, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby “I’m a starting quarterback but not really” Brissett. This means the Dolphins will need to add another QB to the roster in the coming days…and no, not that one.
Sinnett was signed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who had claimed Josh Rosen after his release from Miami. Sinnett never really got a chance to show what he might be able to do and many fans believe that he should have been given a shot to play when Brissett struggled.
Sinnett was a long shot from the start but he gave Miami depth. He was activated to the 53 man roster during Tagovailoa’s IR stint.
The Eagles are a potential trade partner for that other quarterback and there are whispers around the league that they could jump in at the last minute to trade for him. Right now the Eagles own their own top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as well as Miami’s which is currently sitting at number two overall.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Dolphins have been very quiet outside of “he who shall remain nameless” (at least for this article) but many believe that the Dolphins should be sellers instead of buyers and I have to agree with that sentiment right now.