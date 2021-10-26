With Malcolm Brown now on IR Miami Dolphins add Duke Johnson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding a running back to their roster. Duke Johnson will join the practice squad after Malcolm Brown was added to the IR.
Brown was placed on IR earlier this week and there has been speculation of what corresponding move the Dolphins would make. So far, they have not opted to bring anyone up but that will change and who it will be is also of interest. They could add rookie Gerrid Doaks to the active roster.
In addition to Brown, the Dolphins are adding Jason McCourty who could miss significant time with a foot injury. It is being reported that he will get another opinion but surgery is a possibility. Brown is dealing with a quad injury.
The loss of Brown for at least three games isn’t all that bad honestly. While you never want to see any players injured, the absence of Brown should make the offensive coordinators feature Myles Gaskin like they should have all season.
With McCourty out the Dolphins may be inclined to keep Noah Igbinoghene active on game days, that would be a mistake. Jevon Holland has looked good and seems to be getting better each week.
As for Duke Johnson, he last played for the Texans in 2020. His best years were with the Browns where he spent four seasons. He has rushed for 1,931 yards in his career but has been better as a receiving threat. He has 2,829 yards receiving with 12 touchdowns compared to 8 rushing.
It is uncertain as to when he will make his debut with the team on the field. His agent is saying that the Dolphins will be adding him but the Dolphins have yet to make it official.