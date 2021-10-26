Patriot Way isn’t working for the Miami Dolphins but did it really ever work?
By Brian Miller
When Brian Flores was hired to be the Miami Dolphins head coach, everyone knew that things would be changing and change they did but the “Patriot Way” isn’t working.
Whatever the “Patriot Way” actually is, is a real question. Is it the way Bill Belichick speaks with the media? Keeps everything internal? Replaces a player on a whim when they think there is a better or cheaper option? Or was it simply Tom Brady?
We can look at the latter and say that Bill Belichick hasn’t really won a thing without Tom Brady and that is accurate. When Tom Brady was lost for the season to injury and Jimmy G stepped in, the Dolphins won the division.
Success in New England has never translated to other NFL teams. The Bill Belichick coaching tree is rather void of success. Bill O’Brien, Romeo Crennell, Eric Mangini, Josh McDaniels, and most recently Matt Patricia. They have all failed for the most part as head coaches. So why do we believe that Brian Flores is going to be any different? So far, he isn’t.
Flores, reportedly, is rubbing his players that wrong way. There is a developing trust issue within the locker room according to a report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. In New England, players didn’t exactly like Belichick and that is one of the major reasons why Tom Brady left as well as others. Several players have spoken out about their time in New England and it isn’t all glorious.
The Patriots have the Super Bowls to at least back up the “Patriot Way” of doing things but Brian Flores does not, not in Miami. Losing his players trust is a big thing and a quick way to head out the door.
Fans and media don’t have to really wonder if that report is true. Tua Tagovailoa saying at his post game press conference that Flores has been transparent with him says a lot. You can tell a player that you are looking at someone to replace him but that isn’t exactly the smart way of doing business. It is also not a good motivational tool.
Brian Flores still may succeed in Miami but honestly, I would put more money on him not finding success.
Consider that the Dolphins have only three head coaches with winning records. Jimmy Johnson, Dave Wannstedt, and Don Shula. They all share one commonality. They all previously were head coaches in the NFL prior to joining the Dolphins as one. Brian Flores is looking more like another one of the long strings of Tony Sparano, Joe Philbin, and Adam Gase coaches. First timers who didn’t cut it.
The Patriot Way hasn’t worked in Detroit, Houston, or Cleveland and it isn’t working in Miami. If La Canfora’s report is accurate, it is working to divide the locker room. Maybe that is the Bill Belichick method. Raise coaches to go to other teams and destroy them within. Regardless, the Patriot Way hasn’t worked without Tom Brady and it isn’t working in Miami.