Being reported Deshaun Watson trade is approved by Stephen Ross
By Kevin Hood
It is being reported by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle and Barry Jackson that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has approved the trade for Deshaun Watson, but he wants his legal troubles resolved and clarification from Commissioner Roger Goodell on what the possible suspension for Watson could be. Those conditions could be the catalyst for a deal not actually getting done.
With such a list of things to give General Manager Chris Grier the ability to pull the trigger on the young signal-caller, it does not sound like permission at all. These two things stated as small tasks have been expressed misleadingly.
The likelihood of settling all sexual misconduct cases before the November 2nd trade deadline is almost impossible. It requires north of 20 accusers to all come to the same conclusion that either Watson is innocent (not happening), or Watson to settle with all parties out of court in less than a week.
Lastly, commissioner Goodell would never discuss ongoing investigations with 3rd parties. It would be highly inappropriate and would put a negative light on fairness within the league.
Whatever happens with Watson before the deadline, it is not likely either happen.
As of now, the information and situation is fluid but it appears that the Dolphins are indeed moving forward with more discussions and if Stephen Ross has signed off on the deal, it is going to usher in a new era of football for the Dolphins, good or bad.
While a deal is not done just yet, it should be noted that John McClain is saying only that terms of a trade have been agreed to at this point and apparently Ross has signed off on them. Ross, however, wants major assurances before it is done.