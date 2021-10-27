Come off the edge: Miami Dolphins have no agreement for Deshaun Watson
By Brian Miller
Social media exploded on Tuesday when a report by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle said that Miami Dolphins and Texans had agreed on compensation for a potential Deshaun Watson trade. That may have been a bit premature.
As fans began to line up on the edge of the cliff watching those in front of them jump off the Dolphins fan-wagon, it is now being reported by Josina Anderson that no agreements have been made and that the Texans are holding firm on what they are demanding in trade compensation. That is rumored to be 3 first round draft picks and two additional picks as well as a player.
The Dolphins, it has been rumored, want assurances and a refund if he is suspended or never plays. Something that the Texans naturally are against.
Earlier today it was also announced that the Carolina Panthers would not pursue Watson and it was reported yesterday that the Eagles were not a team that Watson would waive his no-trade clause for.
Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is being raked across the coals with fans taking up stances on his side while others are taking up on the other. What we do know is that we know nothing. Outside of McClain, no other media member is talking about this getting done or getting close to being done. There are still too many uncertainties to get upset about it right now.
The trade deadline is November 2nd and a move could be made before the 4:00 pm deadline but we could very well be doing all of this again through next March when the league new year begins ahead of the 2022 season.