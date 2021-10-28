Miami Dolphins once again will be looking for a new QB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback problem and there isn’t a big solution on the immediate horizon. With Deshaun Watson more than likely not coming to Miami, has the relationship between Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins soured to the point of no return?
Miami Dolphins fans want answers. They want to hear Brian Flores say “We are not trading for Deshaun Watson.” They also want to see Tua Tagovailoa traded or at the very least believe that he should ask for a trade. As that line of thinking goes, the Dolphins have treated him so poorly that there is no way to recover from it.
Stephen Ross has apparently given his o.k. to make a trade provided Watson’s legal issues are cleared and there is clarification from Roger Goodell regarding suspension. Both are almost 100% not happening before Tuesday’s trade deadline. In other words, this isn’t going away any time soon and next March we will be talking about the big trade for Watson all over again. At that point, the compensation will go up substantially, especially if those legal issues are behind him.
None of this leaves Tua in a great place with the Dolphins. If Watson is indeed in Miami’s sights right now, then Brian Flores simply doesn’t see Tua as his future quarterback and that in and of itself should be a reason to trade him now. It also means that the Dolphins will likely head into the off-season looking for a quarterback once again. And frankly, there isn’t anyone out there that would make Miami a winning franchise other than Watson. I honestly don’t see Watson landing with the Dolphins.
So whether through the draft or free agency or via trade, the Dolphins who at one point believed Tua Tagovailoa was the end all to their QB problems has created yet another QB situation full of unwanted drama.
Of course maybe everyone is completely wrong. Maybe Brian Flores spoke with Nick Caserio who has known for years and Caserio asked if he could leak Miami’s interest in Watson to get another team involved. Maybe the “transparency” conversations between Flores and Tua are about that “wink wink, nudge nudge” agreement.
Who knows, maybe that is the reason why Tua was laughing at all the questions regarding his feelings about all the rumors. Maybe that is why Flores remains so coy about his QB situation. Or maybe, the Dolphins just screwed it all up again and will be starting over looking for another QB come March or April.