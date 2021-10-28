To quote Darius Rucker the Dolphins make me cry
By George Keim
Next month I will turn 50 years old. I’ve been a Miami Dolphins fan for as many years as I can remember, I have the third grade picture to prove it. I’ve seen a lot in those 40 plus years. Woodstrock, The Killer B’s, Don Shula’s retirement, Dan Marino thinking about the Vikings and his ultimate retirement. Nick Saban not becoming the coach of Alabama…yeah right! Missing on Drew Brees…twice A one and fifteen season, the Patriots 20 year dynasty and a laundry list of other things. But never have I felt the way I do this morning.
The Houston Chronicle reported last night that the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a trade that would bring quarterback Deshaun Watson to Miami but it has not been agreed to yet. If you’re reading this and you’re a Dolphins fan you know why, if you don’t know why, what rock have you been hiding under? Deshaun Watson currently has 22 civil lawsuits filed against him which accuse him of “coercive and lewd sexual behavior, with two that allege sexual assault” per the New York Times. I believe in our legal system and feel that Deshaun Watson is innocent until proven guilty and deserves his day in court. Unfortunately for Watson, he’s already been tried in the court of public opinion. We all know the old saying “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” I don’t know anything other than what’s been reported but something seems amiss with Watson.
If and that’s a big if at this point, this report is true, I’m highly disappointed in the Miami Dolphins organization.
Let the record show, I don’t want Deshaun Watson on the Miami Dolphins. I want Tua Tagovailoa to be the Dolphins quarterback. Not because I think he’s better on the field. He’s not at this point and may never be, but as a husband and a father of a daughter I’m not sure how I can root for Deshaun Watson, if all, or any for that matter, of the allegations are true.
I have a real problem with how the Dolphins have treated Tua Tagovailoa throughout this purported courtship of Deshaun Watson. I know, I know, the people in the comments will say “but it’s a business”, yes I know, save it. Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins franchise will make their money regardless of who the quarterback is. Will they win a championship? Who knows, but is tainting your franchise in the eyes of your fans worth it? Check out Dolphins Twitter and see some of the fan’s sentiments. Not to mention the clown show the Dolphins have become in the eyes of all the other franchises in the league.
Tua deserves better than this. Ever since being drafted he’s done everything asked of him to rehab to return from a near career ending injury to being started then benched then started then benched then started again. He’s been a leader on the field (C patch or not) and has shown improvement in recent weeks even behind a dumpster fire of an offensive line and amid all these rumors. The kid deserves more time.
I’d love to sit here and say “if you bring in Watson, I’m out.” I’m passionate about football and the Miami Dolphins so walking away from 40 years of fandom would be tough. It’s a thought that will no doubt go through my mind. I just don’t know where I’m at on that spectrum yet. This situation obviously needs to play out.
I can handle losing, I really can. I mean, as a fan I’ve gotten quite used to it. What’s getting hard to swallow is the constant turmoil the Dolphins always seem to be part of. Maybe there is some truth to the Dolphins being cursed due to their stadium being built on a Native American burial site.
The current Dolphins players also deserve better than the sh*t show they’ve been thrust into. Maybe it’s even affected their play on the field, I mean this team has more talent than their one and six record shows.
The best part of all of this, is it comes during the week the Phins travel to Buffalo. I don’t know what the point spread is on this game, but I’ll take Buffalo by a million!
Darius Rucker put it best as the frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish…”I’m such a baby cause the Dolphins make me cry.” Call me a baby, but this organization has me close to tears.