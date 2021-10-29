Players the Miami Dolphins have failed: Who, why and what can be done
By Kevin Hood
Since the 2020 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins have made some public mistakes in drafting players not ready to step on the field. Two of the three first-round selections of the 2020 Miami Dolphins draft have yet to become impactful starters. One has yet to even become quality depth come game day.
Austin Jackson started from the beginning last season at the premier position of left tackle. But After 22 NFL starts, he has been bullied and ran past at both tackle and guard. Noah Igbinoghene has not been active for many games in his career. The Miami Dolphins coaching staff doesn’t even view him as quality depth on game day.
But the long list of players who are struggling in Miami is almost 53 players long. The crowding of certain skill positions with aging players or not allowing other players the chance to get stronger mentally and physically to turn the corner before their rookie contract is expired is unacceptable.
The failure by the coaching staff to put players in a position to play to their strengths every week is also a significant factor in why the struggles of the Miami Dolphins at the start of year seem never to end.
Without identifying these issues, coaches and the front office cannot fix the problems that seem to be evident from an outsider’s point of view. The Miami coaching staff has made some changes as of late, but not enough and to the degree to make a difference on the scoreboard weekly.
There are many more failures and fixes for the players on the roster or by adding specific skillsets before the November 2nd trade deadline. Still, in the name of keeping your attention, I will narrow my list not to lose anyone along the way. Let us dig in with one of the most failed players.