Miami Dolphins should view Aaron Rodgers as more valuable than Watson
I’m not sure I fully understand why everyone is talking about Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins. If Miami wants to make a move, go after a player that can actually play and doesn’t bring the drama that Deshaun would have. It would most likely cost you the same thing but the total package would be something that might finally bring the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.
Listen, I think Deshaun Watson is a great player. But he hasn’t won anything. The Houston Texans, a few years back where a solid football team. They were up on the Kansas City Chiefs, the future Super Bowl Champions, and built a solid defense led by JJ Watt and an offense centralized around DeAndre Hopkins. That was a solid team and Watson played well enough to advance himself with career stats, but nothing more than that.
Now if we focus our attention on other potential quarterbacks that could be made available, you can’t help but notice what Aaron Rodgers did last night. He is one of the best quarterback in the NFL, doesn’t come with any potential felony charges and understands what a championship team requires and looks like.
Then you add that the fact that one of Rodgers best friends, Devante Adams is also entering the final season of his contract and rumors will start to swirl on a package deal. So let me be the first to put it out there, I would rather spend three first round draft picks on Aaron Rodgers and Devante Adams then Deshaun Watson.
Additionally, I would keep Tua. Rodgers is one of the best mentors in the league, he learned behind Brett Favre so much so that you can see how Rodger mimics everything about Favre from his gunslinger mentality to his buckling of the chin strap before going to the huddle. Tua has been given no mentor leadership. I’m not dissing Charlie Fyre, but to be honest, Fyre didn’t tear this league apart nor did he lead any team to a winning season. Rodger’s mentorship to Tua could be instrumental in his career development.
This type of guidance would also build a synergy between the two players, just in case Rodger has injury concerns, as he is not as young as he once was. For Tua, this isn’t anything new. He learned from Ryan Fitzpatrick and that type of mentorship is something that he’s missing right now. With Ryan no longer being apart of the Miami Dolphins, that key mentorship is a key development for a such a young player.
Adding Devante is icing on the cake. By the end of this season, the only wide receiver on the current roster might be Jaylen Waddle. Devante Parker, Will Fuller, Albert Wilson, Allen Hurns all have contracts that are expiring or will most likely be cut. You add Devante lining up opposite Jaylen and look to resign Mike Gesicki, you have a better line up to present to Rodger’s that he currently has in Green Bay.
With over 80 Million in potential cap space, the Miami Dolphins would then be wise to shore up the offensive line by investing in protecting Rodgers and getting him a running back. As the draft capital is being sent to Green Bay, (1st round in 2022, and two first rounder in 2023), the Dolphins would still have their 2nd round selections to add to their development on the defensive side of the ball. Also, don’t sleep on veteran players wanting to come and play for Rodgers in Miami (Tax free state). I don’t think Deshaun has that type of collateral.
If the Dolphins want to get rid of their three first round picks, I’m all for it, but let’s ensure they are doing it wisely and avoiding risk. Rodgers and Devante have risk as both players are over 30, but they bring a swag that hasn’t existed in Miami since Dan Marino.