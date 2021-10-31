Miami Dolphins trick fans while giving the Bills fans treats
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have lost another game, they have lost their first on Halloween, and they continue their downward spiral in 2021. Meanwhile, the Bills and their fans got plenty of treats while the Dolphins just tricked their fans.
The Trick
Miami entered today’s game needing to play flawless and as the first quarter came to a close, it appeared that the Dolphins were a completely different team. They held the Bills to just three points and the Dolphins defense harassed Josh Allen the entire first half.
Offensively, the Dolphins found an ability to move the ball but they couldn’t get points on the board early and Jason Sanders missed a short field goal that would have given the Dolphins an early lead. Instead, a second quarter drive would end in points.
In the 2nd half the Dolphins continued their poor showing in the third but like Jason Vorhees who never dies, they reawakened and pulled themselves out of the grave and began to show signs of life once again. Miami fans who had written the game off as over (THIS GUY) Tua Tagovailoa drove the Dolphins 72 yards and then two yards into the endzone. Miami was only down by six but the Dolphins were generous today and 11 points was all they could put on the board.
The Treats
Miami was set to get the ball back to start the 2nd half after deferring at the coin toss. Tua led the Dolphins on a late 2nd quarter drive into the Bills red zone. Everything was clicking but Miami couldn’t get the offense lined up correctly and took a penalty. Then after a Bills timeout and down near the Bills 10 yard line, the offense couldn’t line up again and when they did finally get set, the ball snapped early and hit an in motion Mike Gesicki giving the ball back to the Bills and ending the first half.
In the 2nd half, Bills receiver Cole Beasley dressed up as Stefon Diggs and torched the Dolphins defense for more than 85 yards. He finished with 110. Miami couldn’t stop the Bills consistently or when they needed it. The Bills faced 3rd and 14 and 3rd and 13 situations and the Dolphins defense simply gave them the needed yardage.
Late in the game the Dolphins were still holding on to hope but Tua Tagovailoa was hit in the pocket and fumbled the ball. Miami recovered but on the next play Tua threw an errant pass that was intercepted and returned into the Dolphins red zone. Miami then gave them some more treats allowing them to add another touchdown, this time a Josh Allen 7 yard run.
Allen used his legs often in the second half and took on the Dolphins defense with power running directly into them and in a couple of cases bouncing off of them.