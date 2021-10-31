Thoughts on the Miami Dolphins offense ahead of the trade deadline
As the trade deadline nears, and the Dolphins have seemingly regressed from their 10 win performance from last season, is this where the organization decides to begin the process of another rebuild? I for one think the team does have some really good pieces they just need better play from unfortunately some key locations. Here are some thoughts on what they should do on offense as the deadline approaches.
Quarterback – The Dolphins coaching staff has repeatedly said that Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback” and as the rumors surrounding the Dolphins pulling the trigger on a trade for Deshaun Watson grow louder, what will that mean for the young signal-caller in only his second season? One can only wonder what the talk is doing for the team morale as well as the morale of Tagovailoa.
The asking price for Watson has been hefty at multiple first and second-round picks. The other concern is the salary cap and what needs to be done to accommodate the salary Watson ($10 million this season) has with the Dolphins only having $2.5 million in salary-cap space. Also, with the off-the-field issues that Watson is also dealing with, there are substantial questions as to if he will be able to play, depending on what measures the league takes.
Verdict – Although I am was not thrilled with the Dolphins drafting Tagovailoa ( I was hopeful for Herbert ). I realize and see how talented he is and I will support him as the quarterback of the Dolphins. I would rather keep Tagovailoa and continue to build around him rather than bring in someone else and risk losing other pieces in order to regain picks or balance books.
Running Backs – The team has capable backs as Myles Gaskin has shown flashes. Having a bell-cow” or dominant back doesn’t seem to be as urgent of a need. At the very least to shore up the offensive line first.
Verdict – Stand pat for now and use Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed to their fullest.
Offensive line – This unit is definitely a continuous work in progress. The current starters have not been the force needed to help create running lanes as well as lacking a consistent ability to sustain a pocket for Tagovailoa to assess the field, nfl.com has Tua’s release at 2.57 seconds from the snap of the ball to his release.
One name that could be on the move via trade could be offensive tackle Andre Dillard of the Philadelphia Eagles. He could certainly help upgrade the offensive line at tackle and help provide depth as well. Perhaps using a draft pick or two in the middle (3 or 4th rounds) could be enticing enough to bring Dillard to South Florida.
Verdict – Look to acquire a veteran presence along the line, whether interior or tackle. Dillard is a tackle that would be an upgrade, however as injuries happen acquiring depth is also needed.
Wide Receivers – This is one position group that although dealing with injuries, seems to be quite solid. The idea of DeVante Parker and an emergent Mack Hollins or Preston Williams on the outside and Albert Wilson and Jaylen Waddle in the slot seems poised to be match-up nightmares for opposing defenses. Also, throw Mike Gesicki into the mix as another target for the offense, and Tagovailoa and the offense could see some great production.
Verdict – Overall the Dolphins are definitely not performing to the expectations of the fans let alone the expectations the team had heading into the season. Is it time to hit the reset button on the team and begin another rebuild? No. Do they need to figure out their identity and make the adjustments they need? Absolutely. Will trading for someone the level of Watson change the way the remainder of the season turns out? No, mainly because of the price tag associated with the deal. Time will tell what Dolphins management will do as the trade deadline approaches, however, I am hopeful that it does not involve bringing Watson to South Florida.