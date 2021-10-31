Undefeated on Halloween Miami Dolphins need to dress up like the Bills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are undefeated, on Halloween. Today, it’s Halloween but if the Dolphins want to win, they need to dress like Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo has put themselves in the top spot of the AFC, not just the AFC East. They are a bruising, tough, well disciplined team that can score points practically on a whim. In other words, they are what we believed the Dolphins rebuild was going to be.
Miami has scored more than 17 points only three times this season when they put up 28 against the Falcons and Raiders and 20 against Jacksonville. They lost all three. Against the Bills in week two, Miami managed to score absolutely nothing.
In that game Miami managed to keep Tua Tagovailoa upright all of one series before he was sent to the locker room with broken ribs, an injury that kept him off the field for three weeks and further drove the Deshaun Watson rumors.
Today, the Dolphins will travel to Orchard Park where they don’t often find success. Miami hasn’t won in New York against the Bills since 2016 and prior to that one game win they lost the previous four dating back to 2012. To think that the Bills were a pretty bad football team many of those years.
Needless to say, the 1-6 Dolphins have a daunting task ahead of them today and it will take an incredible game plan from the coaches and an offensive line that can keep Tua from being slammed to the ground every other play. While it certainly isn’t impossible the Dolphins need to play like the Bills.