3 Things we re-learned from the Miami Dolphins loss to the Bills
By Matt Serniak
I’m fully aware that the next three things or observations from the Miani Dolphins latest loss to the Buffalo Bills are sort of repeats of what me and everyone else who brings you content here at Phin Phanatics, and also everywhere else in the world that writes about the Dolphins, has said.
I’m not bringing up any new revelations or boiling hot takes that are very original. There’s no need to break things down to a molecular level with this outfit. The Dolphins are a horrendous football team and there are exactly zero signs to think that anything gets better any time soon.
Sorry to break the news to you so bluntly, but this team is rough in so many ways. Did I expect them to beat the Bills? No, I didn’t. I actually hoped that they would play a little bit like they did today, mainly on defense. The defense came to play(more on that side of the ball in a minute), where the offense never made the trip.
Losing by 15 to the Bills on the road when the Bills are coming off a loss and a bye isn’t the worst considering what we know about this current Dolphin’s team. We’ve accepted that they are bad and are nowhere near as good as we convinced ourselves that they were. That’s our fault for falling for the mirage that was last year’s season. But the comedy of errors that happened on the offensive side of the ball is exactly that, comedy.
If you don’t laugh at all the presnap penalties or how Mike Gesicki is freaking out that guys on offense don’t know how to lineup or immediately after a timeout while Gesicki again is trying to direct traffic only to come in motion and get it by the snap resulting in a loss fumble well then you’re going to be in a rage-filled mood.
This is who the Dolphins are and it’s who they’re going to be the rest of 2021. Maybe they’ll beat the Texans next week. Would I be surprised if they laid down and got beat? Not at all. It seems a mutiny is afoot and losing to Houston is the perfect way to show you’re not interested in caring about playing good football.
You’d think that would hurt the guy’s chances of getting picked up by other teams but I imagine other GMs pity the players that are in Miami because they know the absolute vomit incrusted dumpster fire the team is.
But I like I said in the headline, this is a relearning. We didn’t learn anything new. More like we got some solid enrichment in knowing what we’re dealing with.